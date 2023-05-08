Duality Advisers LP Invests $311,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

