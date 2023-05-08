Duality Advisers LP Invests $328,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 251,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

