Duality Advisers LP Invests $333,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

