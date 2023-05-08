Duality Advisers LP Invests $360,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

