Duality Advisers LP Invests $373,000 in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

