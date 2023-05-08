Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,978,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

