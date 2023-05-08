Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 39,914.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

