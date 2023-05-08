Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,459 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RYN opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

