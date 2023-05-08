Duality Advisers LP Sells 18,984 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

ODFL opened at $316.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.