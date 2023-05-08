Duality Advisers LP Sells 25,963 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

