Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -558.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

