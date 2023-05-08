Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $95.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.