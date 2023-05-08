Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,002 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $14,927,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.