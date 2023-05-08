Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

