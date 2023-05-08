Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

