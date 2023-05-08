Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 82 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLD opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.