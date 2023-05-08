Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 59,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 297.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.