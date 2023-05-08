Enfusion (ENFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Shares of ENFN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
