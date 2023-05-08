EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

