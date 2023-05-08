EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.
EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Activity at EngageSmart
In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
