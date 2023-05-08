Enhabit (EHAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,827,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 812,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.