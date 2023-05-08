Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

