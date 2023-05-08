EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.95-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.38-2.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.77.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

