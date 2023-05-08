EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.95-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.38-2.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.77.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.26 and a 200-day moving average of $321.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.