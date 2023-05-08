Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,684,000 after buying an additional 235,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.