European Wax Center (EWCZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 88.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

