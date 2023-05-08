Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Evergy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $259,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $222,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.