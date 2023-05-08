Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

