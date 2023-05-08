Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64.

Evergy stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

