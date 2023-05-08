Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

