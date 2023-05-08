Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,839. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,953,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,312,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 924,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

