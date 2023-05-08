Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.22 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $790.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 28.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 77.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.