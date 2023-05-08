Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.62 million for the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.46 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.80.
FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
