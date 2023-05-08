Financial Comparison: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) & Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) and Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.
Volatility & Risk
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and Executive Network Partnering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
|N/A
|-38.37%
|1.09%
|Executive Network Partnering
|N/A
|-74.23%
|-2.27%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and Executive Network Partnering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.74 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Executive Network Partnering
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.47 million
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and Executive Network Partnering, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Executive Network Partnering
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Executive Network Partnering has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Executive Network Partnering’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Executive Network Partnering is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II.
Summary
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II beats Executive Network Partnering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
