Financial Contrast: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.52 $64.39 million $3.18 8.81 OceanFirst Financial $439.10 million 1.89 $146.60 million $2.46 5.66

Profitability

OceanFirst Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74% OceanFirst Financial 27.98% 9.33% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.70%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

