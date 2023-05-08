Financial Contrast: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.86%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 1.32 $93.41 million $2.02 4.26 LINKBANCORP $33.86 million 2.64 $5.60 million $0.28 19.64

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 29.11% 13.31% 1.13% LINKBANCORP 5.57% 4.44% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

