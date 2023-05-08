Financial Review: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) versus Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.29% 1.37% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.45 $41.92 million $0.26 41.31 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.05

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.