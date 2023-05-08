First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

