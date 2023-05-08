Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

