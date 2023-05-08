Forge Global (FRGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 161.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRGE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

