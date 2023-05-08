FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

