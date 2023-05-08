Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,864 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Evolus by 165.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,462. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EOLS stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

