Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,297 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 152,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 138,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.