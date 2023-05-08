Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 23,542 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

