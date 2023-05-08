Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $138,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

