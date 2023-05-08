Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 801,210 shares of company stock worth $9,883,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.