Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,402 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Allakos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.