Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 20,307 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $673.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $321.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

