Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,804 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

