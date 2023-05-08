Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after buying an additional 929,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

MNTV opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

