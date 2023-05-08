Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,328 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.